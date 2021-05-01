Advertisement

Fairfax man faces arson charge after lighting ex-partner’s car on fire

Wayne Butchino, 23, of Fairfax
May. 1, 2021
FLETCHER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Fairfax man poured gasoline on the windshield and hood of his ex-partner’s car then lit it on fire, according to Vermont State Police.

Police say a passerby noticed the car on fire at a home on Ellsworth Road in Fletcher April 28. Troopers met Fairfax firefighters at the scene and found the fire-damaged vehicle.

The investigation led officers to Wayne Butchino, 24. Butchino was arrested on April 30, with charges of Third-Degree Arson. Butchino is being held at the Northwest Correction Center on a $1,000 bail.

