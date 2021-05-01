Fairfax man faces third degree arson charges after lighting partner’s car on fire
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Fairfax man pour gasoline on the windshield and hood of his ex-partner’s car then lit it on fire according to Vermont State Police.
Police say a passerby notice the car on fire on Ellsworth road home on April 28. Trooper met Fairfax Fire at the scene and found the fire-damaged vehicle.
The investigation led officers to Wayne Butchino, 24. Butchino was arrested on April 30, with charges of Third-Degree Arson. Butchino is being held at the Northwest Correction Center on a $1,000 bail.
