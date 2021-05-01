Advertisement

Powerful quake hits off northern Japan; minor injuries

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit early Saturday at a depth of...
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit early Saturday at a depth of 47 kilometers (30 miles) off the coast of Miyagi prefecture.(US Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck off northern Japan, causing was no risk of a tsunami.

Three people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in Miyagi prefecture, and buildings shook in Tokyo.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit early Saturday at a depth of 47 kilometers (30 miles) off the coast of Miyagi prefecture.

That area of the country’s rugged northeast was devastated by the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that left more than 18,000 people dead.

Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority reported no abnormalities at nuclear plants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vt. amending outdoor mask guidance; poised for Step 2 in reopening plan
File photo
Massive fraud attempts prompts shutdown for all new Vt. unemployment claims filed online
Saranac town clerk charged with embezzlement
A Maine home daycare owner faces charges, including assault, after a 19-month-old girl in her...
Toddler left with brain damage after incident at Maine home daycare; owner charged
Carrie Finkelstein (L), Maya Greally (C), and Syd Ovitt (R)
UVM student’s Instagram post sparks reckoning over sexual assaults on campus

Latest News

Sharing their stories
Sharing their stories
The O'Brien Community Center is one pick up and drop off location for Winooski's Green Up Day.
Winooski gears up for Green Up Day
The new shop is located at 324 US-2 in South Hero.
Arbor Farm Market opens in South Hero
What to do Saturday, May 1