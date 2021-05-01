Vermont Route 108 again closed due to snow

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to snowfall expected in the mountains, Vermont Route 108 in Stowe is closed once again.

The closure announcement comes from the Vermont Agency of Transportation as of 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021. There is no word yet on when the road will reopen.

The scenic state highway opened for the season on April 13, 2021. It closed several times during the month of April due to unexpected snow.

The Smugglers’ Notch Road is closed to truck and tour bus traffic. Despite the strict regulations, steep fines, and a plethora of signage, several semi-trucks typically get stuck throughout the open season every year.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.