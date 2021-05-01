Vermonters fight for workers’ rights in May Day rally

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - People all over the world, including in our region, are fighting for workers’ rights this May Day weekend.

Every year on the first of May, people rally on International Workers’ Day to demand better working conditions, wages and benefits.

In Montpelier, protesters gathered on the statehouse lawn to stand in solidarity with those working in all sectors throughout the pandemic, including farm workers and educators. Union members and low-wage essential workers demanded stronger workplace protections, higher wages and better benefits for all.

“We needs a jobs guarantee for all agricultural workers. We need a jobs guarantee for childcare providers,” said Kate Logan of Rights and Democracy.

“For teachers, our most pressing struggle is to help stop the gutting of our pensions,” said Don Tinney of Vermont NEA.

Some State legislators also joined them.

“We demand universal, publicly administered paid family medical leave because we know this is an important protection for women, children and families,” said Rep. Tanya Vyhovsky, P-Chittenden District.

Specifically, the group is pushing Congress to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or the PRO Act. It aims to “strengthen the ability of workers in the private sector to form unions and engage in collective bargaining for better working conditions and fair wages.”

The group also wants more action at the state level.

“We’re not only working, we’re doing mutual aid, we’re doing home care, we’re doing elder care. We’re balancing so very, very much in this moment, there has to be a place of security throughout all of this and the state has a duty to create that sense of security,” said Kiah Morris, one of the event organizers and a member of Rights and Democracy.

Several of the organizations are planning to meet with Vermont lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss these concerns and to push for stronger legislation.

