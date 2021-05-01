What to do Saturday, May 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

What’s a better way to spend this sunny Saturday than outdoors?

Burlington and Winooski have teamed up to bring you “A spectacular day in nature.” A nature challenge to collect info on birds, animals plants, and even insects. You can store it all in the iNature App. There will also be hands-on activities like replanting trees and weeding out invasive plants.

It all happens from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. If you want to join pick your time slot online, spaces are limited.

You may have heard the phrase spring showers bring May flowers, but they also bring Salamanders.

North Branch Nature Center is hosting a live stream event this Saturday called Salamander Saturday. The show starts at 10 a.m.

You can join Naturalist Teacher Zac Cota to learn how the first rains of spring bring these amphibians out to play. Cota will also share the life of a Vermont salamander, and their conservation needs. It’s a great way for kids to learn about their ecosystems.

If you’re looking to get your thespian on, there will be a 10-minute Student-Directed Play Festival at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

This SUNY Plattsburgh theatre department event will be live-streamed and will feature seven shows directed by seven student directors. The names of few shows debuting tonight include: “Stories of Color”, “Confirmation Bias”, and “1900s Women Bonding.”

You can watch the performances live from home.

