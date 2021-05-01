Winooski gears up for Green Up Day

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a long-standing Vermont tradition, and a true marker of spring. May 1, 2021 is Green Up Day across our state.

The day devoted to getting out into the community and picking up litter began in 1970 by Governor Deane Davis.

Now it happens each year, with many Vermonters getting outside to help out. This year, they even have a smartphone app.

Many towns participate in the festivities, including Winooski. We stopped by to hear more about why it’s so important to get out.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity not only to clean your community and show that you care about your community, but especially this year because of COVID. Just getting that extra chance to get out into your neighborhood and see folks and just show that you care about your community,” says Molly Schneider of Americorps VISTA. “It’s been a really long hard year so I feel like this year especially it’s very special.”

Green Up Day efforts in Winooski will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday

Volunteers can get bags at the O’Brien Community Center, the town hall or the Winooski Armory.

Waste can be dropped off at the community center in a dumpster, or left by the road to be picked up on Sunday.

