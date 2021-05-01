Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a rather cool Green Up Day, but that was actually nice for people who were cleaning up outside. A few showers and mountain snow showers are possible into early Sunday morning. Most of Sunday will be partly sunny, though a stalled-out front will bring a few afternoon showers to southern parts of the region. It will be warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday will have showers, especially during the afternoon, as that front moves back into our region. Additional showers are possible Tuesday, and a cold front may bring a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers will continue Wednesday.

We’ll finally have a dry day Thursday, then more showers are expected Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be only a few degrees below average, with highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

