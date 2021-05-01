BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather will be much quieter for Green Up Day, though it will be on the cool side. Skies will become mostly sunny by afternoon, but highs will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s. All in all, not a bad day. A weak system will pass through tonight with only a few showers and mountain snow showers. Sunday will be more pleasant, with partly sunny skies and highs reaching 60 in spots.

An active week is on the way, with showers likely Monday and Tuesday. We could see a few breaks of sun on Wednesday, but showers will be scattered about. Thursday will be a dry day, then more showers are expected Friday. Though a gloomy forecast, it’s putting a nice dent in the drought. High temperatures will be at or just below average...mainly in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Lows will be generally in the 40s.

