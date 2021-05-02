All Species Day back again to celebrate spring in Montpelier

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Scores of people were out celebrating All Species Day at the Vermont Statehouse Lawn in Montpelier.

People were encouraged to stop by in their favorite animal costume to help ring in the beginning of spring, and emergence from the dark year of COVID.

This year due to covid regulations the traditional parade through the streets was canceled. However, they held a performance in the park to honor all living things and May Day as well.

“We want to embrace all of our people with love and peace and happiness and be compassionate and empathetic, we don’t want to go back to normal,” says Patty Manning, one of the organizers.

“All the species that don’t have a voice, they need us to respect them and love them,” says Will Schebaum who was there with his son.

The event has been going on since 1989 with the exception of last year. The day is organized by the central Vermont non-profit All together now. Maks and social distancing were also encouraged.

