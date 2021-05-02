Advertisement

All Species Day back again to celebrate spring in Montpelier

Montpelier
Montpelier
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Scores of people were out celebrating All Species Day at the Vermont Statehouse Lawn in Montpelier.

People were encouraged to stop by in their favorite animal costume to help ring in the beginning of spring, and emergence from the dark year of COVID.

This year due to covid regulations the traditional parade through the streets was canceled. However, they held a performance in the park to honor all living things and May Day as well.

“We want to embrace all of our people with love and peace and happiness and be compassionate and empathetic, we don’t want to go back to normal,” says Patty Manning, one of the organizers.

“All the species that don’t have a voice, they need us to respect them and love them,” says Will Schebaum who was there with his son.

The event has been going on since 1989 with the exception of last year. The day is organized by the central Vermont non-profit All together now. Maks and social distancing were also encouraged.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police survey the the scene of the crime, a home in Colchester (Courtesy Wayne Savage).
Police search for teenagers involved in shooting
FILE
Woman, 22, dies after car hits tree on Vermont road
FILE
Some Vermonters receiving land purchase letters in the mail
Carrie Finkelstein (L), Maya Greally (C), and Syd Ovitt (R)
UVM student’s Instagram post sparks reckoning over sexual assaults on campus
File photo
Massive fraud attempts prompts shutdown for all new Vt. unemployment claims filed online

Latest News

COTS Walk
Working to end homelessness in Burlington
File image
State leader responds to UVM sex assault survivors’ call for change
Stowe Weekend of Hope / File Image
Cancer patients gather in Stowe for hopeful retreat
Courtesy: Parks and Trails New York
New Yorkers clean up state parks, historic sites