Cancer patients gather in Stowe for hopeful retreat

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 200 cancer patients and survivors came together this weekend to uplift one another.

For the past 20 years, Stowe Weekend of Hope has brought cancer patients together on the first weekend in May for a retreat. Like last year, this year’s event was virtual. They offered yoga, spiritual services, workshops, and presentations from doctors.

Organizers say the goal is community.

“The main message is hope for sure but also, it’s connection too. It’s connection with people who are experiencing all stages of the cancer journey, whether it’s themselves or their loved ones. This event is for anyone wherever they’re at on that stage,” said Hannah Normandeau of Stowe Weekend of Hope.

The event also offers access to dozens of health, nutrition, fitness and restorative healing professionals.

