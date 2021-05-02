Concord City Council to consider apartment building proposal

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Concord City Council is going to consider a proposal to tear down the long-unused Employment Security building on South Main Street in the New Hampshire capital and construct a six-story building with about 60 market-rate apartments.

The existing building has been empty since 2014. The city has signed a purchase-and-sale agreement to sell the building for $350,000.

The new building would be about three times the size of the current building.

If approved, the new building would be ready for use by the summer of 2023. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal May 10.

