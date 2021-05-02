COTS Walk goes virtual again this year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The COTS Walk will be taking place in Burlington on Sunday, but this year it will be online.

The COTS Walk is a pledge walk that typically takes the route that a homeless person might take to connect with COTS services. In a non-pandemic year, it would act as an open house to show people how donations are used.

Last year, they made the decision to move the event online. This year they’re doing the same thing.

The online program will have tours of facilities and programs and truly explain the work that COTS does in our community.

Director of Development at COTS, Becky Holt, says she also hopes it shows those who might need a shelter space that it’s a nice place to go.

“The COTS walk really tells the story of COTS. It tells the story of the people we serve, it tells their stories, it tells the stories of staff and volunteers in our community. And it’s a celebration of our community coming together to work to end homelessness and it’s also an opportunity to educate people about the challenges and the services that are provided in our community,” says Holt.

It’s not too late to support the COTS walk this year, you can register online.

You can also still take the physical walk!

Route details and other information on COTS is available on their website.

