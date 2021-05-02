Advertisement

Drug take-back yields more than 46 tons in New England

By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says New Englanders have returned more than 46 tons of unused and unwanted drugs.

Residents were encouraged to turn over expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, along with electronic vaping devices and cartridges, at 565 collection sites across New England. Brian Boyle, DEA special agent in charge, said those drugs have now been “taken out of harm’s way across New England.”

The 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was held on April 24.

