Farmers markets make a return to our region
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers markets are coming back to our region.
The Capital City Farmers Market is already underway for the summer.
They opened up Saturday morning in Montpelier.
The LePage Farm is one of the vendors and they while it was chilly, the sun came out and there was an amazing lineup of vendors.
The market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The Burlington Farmers Market opens next weekend for its 41st season.
