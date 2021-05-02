Farmers markets make a return to our region

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers markets are coming back to our region.

The Capital City Farmers Market is already underway for the summer.

They opened up Saturday morning in Montpelier.

The LePage Farm is one of the vendors and they while it was chilly, the sun came out and there was an amazing lineup of vendors.

Happy first summer market on this chilly morning! The sun is starting to peek out and there is an amazing lineup of... Posted by LePage Farm on Saturday, May 1, 2021

The market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Burlington Farmers Market opens next weekend for its 41st season.

