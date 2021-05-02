Advertisement

Grant to bolster Merrimack River against floods, pollution

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. - A $250,000 federal grant aims to protect the Merrimack River, which provides drinking water to over 600,000 people.

NHPR reports that the grant will protect the river from climate change, pollution and development pressures in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Merrimack River watershed is one of the most threatened in the country due to forest loss and increasing water quality risks.

Officials say the grant from the Forest Service’s Landscape Scale Restoration Program will help create a model for riverbank buffer strips made of native plant species.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrie Finkelstein (L), Maya Greally (C), and Syd Ovitt (R)
UVM student’s Instagram post sparks reckoning over sexual assaults on campus
Wayne Butchino, 23, of Fairfax
Fairfax man faces arson charge after lighting ex-partner’s car on fire
File photo
Massive fraud attempts prompts shutdown for all new Vt. unemployment claims filed online
FILE
Woman, 22, dies after car hits tree on Vermont road
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vt. amending outdoor mask guidance; poised for Step 2 in reopening plan

Latest News

COTS Walk goes virtual again this year
COTS Walk goes virtual again this year
Police survey the the scene of the crime, a home in Colchester (Courtesy Wayne Savage).
Police search for teenagers involved in shooting
Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at several clinics Sunday
Lake Winnipesaukee
New cruise boat to make its debut on Lake Winnipesaukee
Drug take-back yields more than 46 tons in New England