Grant to bolster Merrimack River against floods, pollution

CONCORD, N.H. - A $250,000 federal grant aims to protect the Merrimack River, which provides drinking water to over 600,000 people.

NHPR reports that the grant will protect the river from climate change, pollution and development pressures in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Merrimack River watershed is one of the most threatened in the country due to forest loss and increasing water quality risks.

Officials say the grant from the Forest Service’s Landscape Scale Restoration Program will help create a model for riverbank buffer strips made of native plant species.

