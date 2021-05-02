Advertisement

Hundreds attend 2021 COTS walk

By Erin Brown
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple hundred people showed up, virtually, to support a local organization working to end homelessness in Burlington.

As of Saturday morning, COTS says 200 people registered to participate in this year’s COTS Walk, their annual fundraiser.

This is the second year they held the event virtually due to the pandemic. The virtual version includes online educational programs and tours of the facility.

Development Director Becky Holt says they had such great turnout this year and last year, that they’re considering keeping it virtual in years to come.

“The virtual walk, we think will continue to endure because it’s a resource that teachers can use if they’re in curriculums,” Holt said. “It’s things that, if on a rainy day, parents are looking for something to do with their kids that might have a deeper meaning but also be fun and engaging.”

Holt says they hope potential guests, who may be hesitant about seeking help, will view the virtual tours and get comfortable with the organization.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police survey the the scene of the crime, a home in Colchester (Courtesy Wayne Savage).
Police search for teenagers involved in shooting
FILE
Woman, 22, dies after car hits tree on Vermont road
FILE
Some Vermonters receiving land purchase letters in the mail
Carrie Finkelstein (L), Maya Greally (C), and Syd Ovitt (R)
UVM student’s Instagram post sparks reckoning over sexual assaults on campus
File photo
Massive fraud attempts prompts shutdown for all new Vt. unemployment claims filed online

Latest News

COTS Walk
Working to end homelessness in Burlington
File image
State leader responds to UVM sex assault survivors’ call for change
Montpelier
All Species Day back again to celebrate spring in Montpelier
Stowe Weekend of Hope / File Image
Cancer patients gather in Stowe for hopeful retreat
Courtesy: Parks and Trails New York
New Yorkers clean up state parks, historic sites