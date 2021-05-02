Hundreds attend 2021 COTS walk

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple hundred people showed up, virtually, to support a local organization working to end homelessness in Burlington.

As of Saturday morning, COTS says 200 people registered to participate in this year’s COTS Walk, their annual fundraiser.

This is the second year they held the event virtually due to the pandemic. The virtual version includes online educational programs and tours of the facility.

Development Director Becky Holt says they had such great turnout this year and last year, that they’re considering keeping it virtual in years to come.

“The virtual walk, we think will continue to endure because it’s a resource that teachers can use if they’re in curriculums,” Holt said. “It’s things that, if on a rainy day, parents are looking for something to do with their kids that might have a deeper meaning but also be fun and engaging.”

Holt says they hope potential guests, who may be hesitant about seeking help, will view the virtual tours and get comfortable with the organization.

