Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at several clinics Sunday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is back in use, several spots around our region are putting shots into arms.

In Vermont, there will be a J&J vaccine clinic on the UVM campus Sunday.

600 slots are up for grabs and officials say they’re encouraging students to fill them, even though the clinic is open to the public.

In New Hampshire, you can get your shot thanks to additional sites.

The governor announced earlier this week that they will open three of the state’s fixed sites to provide additional J&J shots.

You do need to make an appointment on the state’s website.

The additional locations are in Concord, Nashua and Newington.

They will be open until 4 p.m.

