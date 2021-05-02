Advertisement

Local club celebrates first female leader in nearly 200 years

By Erin Brown
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been been almost two centuries in the making but a local organization is finally making gender equality a reality.

As of Saturday, the Burlington Moose Lodge has declared that women can officially hold leadership positions. The social club is a local chapter of the International Moose Lodge which started in 1888 as a fraternity. Until the 1970s, only white men could join the organization.

WCAX News spoke with Doreen Guthrie, the group’s newly appointed female leader, about her role.

“I’m in awe! I feel very privileged to be a woman administrator here. I love the job. I love the community here and I’m just very privileged,” said Guthrie.

The Burlington Moose Lodge sponsors an orphanage in Chicago called Moose Heart, and it also assists a retirement community in Florida called Moose Haven.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vt. amending outdoor mask guidance; poised for Step 2 in reopening plan
File photo
Massive fraud attempts prompts shutdown for all new Vt. unemployment claims filed online
Carrie Finkelstein (L), Maya Greally (C), and Syd Ovitt (R)
UVM student’s Instagram post sparks reckoning over sexual assaults on campus
Vermont's Koffee Kup Bakery locations in Burlington and Brattleboro terminated operations as of...
Former Koffee Kup workers file lawsuit over abrupt closure
Wayne Butchino, 23, of Fairfax
Fairfax man faces arson charge after lighting ex-partner’s car on fire

Latest News

FILE
Some Vermonters receiving land purchase letters in the mail
Volunteers pick up trash in St. Albans City for Vermont's 51st annual Green Up Day.
Vermonters get hands dirty, clean communities for 51st Green Up Day
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Hundreds rally on the statehouse steps for the annual May Day protest, fighting for workers'...
Vermonters fight for workers’ rights in May Day rally