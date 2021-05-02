Local club celebrates first female leader in nearly 200 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been been almost two centuries in the making but a local organization is finally making gender equality a reality.

As of Saturday, the Burlington Moose Lodge has declared that women can officially hold leadership positions. The social club is a local chapter of the International Moose Lodge which started in 1888 as a fraternity. Until the 1970s, only white men could join the organization.

WCAX News spoke with Doreen Guthrie, the group’s newly appointed female leader, about her role.

“I’m in awe! I feel very privileged to be a woman administrator here. I love the job. I love the community here and I’m just very privileged,” said Guthrie.

The Burlington Moose Lodge sponsors an orphanage in Chicago called Moose Heart, and it also assists a retirement community in Florida called Moose Haven.

