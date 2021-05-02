Maine ends COVID-19 visitor testing and quarantine needs

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The state of Maine is ending its COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirement for people for people visiting the state.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the policy could change based on the spread of variants of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Shah said that last year there was little transmission of COVID-19 from visitors to Maine. In Massachusetts, an annual gathering at the Massachusetts State House will take place virtually because of the pandemic.

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition says it’s 25th annual Immigrants’ Day will be held May 4 on Zoom and Facebook Live.

