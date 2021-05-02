New cruise boat to make its debut on Lake Winnipesaukee

WEIRS BEACH, N.H. (AP) - A new cruise boat will be making its debut on New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee soon.

The 100-passenger, 56-foot Winnipesaukee Spirit is the first expansion of the fleet since 1962.

It includes two decks, indoor/outdoor seating, and two small lounge areas that can be rented for semi-private gatherings. It will launch at the end of May.

Tickets are available starting May 3. Another vessel, a mail delivery boat on the lake celebrating its 75th year, is making a return to the water after repairs and renovations.

The U.S. Mailboat Sophie C. was last in service in 2018.

