Advertisement

New cruise boat to make its debut on Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Winnipesaukee
Lake Winnipesaukee(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEIRS BEACH, N.H. (AP) - A new cruise boat will be making its debut on New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee soon.

The 100-passenger, 56-foot Winnipesaukee Spirit is the first expansion of the fleet since 1962.

It includes two decks, indoor/outdoor seating, and two small lounge areas that can be rented for semi-private gatherings. It will launch at the end of May.

Tickets are available starting May 3. Another vessel, a mail delivery boat on the lake celebrating its 75th year, is making a return to the water after repairs and renovations.

The U.S. Mailboat Sophie C. was last in service in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Carrie Finkelstein (L), Maya Greally (C), and Syd Ovitt (R)
UVM student’s Instagram post sparks reckoning over sexual assaults on campus
Wayne Butchino, 23, of Fairfax
Fairfax man faces arson charge after lighting ex-partner’s car on fire
File photo
Massive fraud attempts prompts shutdown for all new Vt. unemployment claims filed online
FILE
Woman, 22, dies after car hits tree on Vermont road
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Vt. amending outdoor mask guidance; poised for Step 2 in reopening plan

Latest News

Police survey the the scene of the crime, a home in Colchester (Courtesy Wayne Savage).
Police search for teenagers involved in shooting
Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at several clinics Sunday
Drug take-back yields more than 46 tons in New England
New Hampshire spring turkey hunt starts Saturday