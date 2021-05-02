Advertisement

New Hampshire spring turkey hunt starts Saturday

(Eric Morken (custom credit) | Echo Press)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is warning turkey hunters to be extra sure of their targets as the spring season gets under.

The state’s spring turkey hunt opens Saturday and runs through May 31.

The department said hunters should be aware of the increased number of people enjoying the outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic and be prepared with back-up locations if their desired spot is crowded.

Some registration locations may be closed or have limited hours due to the pandemic, but hunters also can register their birds online. A New Hampshire turkey license is required for hunters of all ages.

