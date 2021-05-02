Advertisement

New Yorkers clean up state parks, historic sites

Courtesy: Parks and Trails New York
Courtesy: Parks and Trails New York(Parks and Trails New York)
By Erin Brown
Published: May. 2, 2021
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers got their hands dirty while cleaning up the state this weekend.

Parks and Trails says the annual I Love My Park Day drew 5,200 people to 120 state parks and historic sites to beautify New York.

Volunteers removed invasive species, planted trees, installed benches and picnic tables, and cleaned up hiking trails.

Event organizers say they were pleased with the turnout, although 3,000 fewer people showed up than in previous years.

“2019 was our largest year and that was just over 8,000 people so given that, we do feel really strongly that it was a successful year and I know our park managers and site managers felt really good about the number that they had,” said Parks Program Director Will Cote.

Park Day is typically a one-day event but they decided to extend it to two days this year to ensure people could spread out and safely distance themselves. Park Day is the largest single-day volunteer event in the state

