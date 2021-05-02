Advertisement

NY man admits role in death of upstate woman dumped in marsh

By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (AP) - A New York man has admitted his role in the 2019 killing of a young woman who worked at an upstate deli.

Prosecutors said Friday that James Duffy pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to second-degree murder in the death of Allyzibeth Lamont.

The 22-year-old went missing after a shift the Local No. 9 deli in Johnstown and was found three days later in a shallow grave in the town of Malta.

An autopsy found she died of multiple blows to the head. Duffy, the deli’s manager, will be sentenced July 15. A co-defendant is set for trial next month.

