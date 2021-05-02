Group plans housing protest, campout at City Place pit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Protesters who took over Battery Park last summer say they’re going to set up camp again. This time, at the City Place pit in the middle of downtown Burlington.

The Battery Park Movement posted an invite on social media Saturday night asking people to take tents to the City Place construction site in protest against the rising cost of housing and the lack of affordable options in the Queen City.

WCAX News stopped by Saturday night and Sunday morning, and saw a small handful of people and tents pitched there. We have not confirmed if the people spotted were protesters or homeless people, but they showed up shortly after the post was made on Instagram.

On Sunday, Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office and police declined comment. Police said they had not heard of the demonstration.

City councilors also did not want to speak on the issue, saying they were unaware of the protest. One councilor said he hopes protesters “understand the line between public and private properties.”

WCAX also reached out to City Place developers and did not hear back before this article was published.

