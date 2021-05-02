Advertisement

Police search for teenagers involved in shots fired

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for two teenagers who fled the scene of a crime early Saturday morning.

Police say a 16-year-old male inside a home on Prim Road in Colchester fired shots at an 18-year-old male outside. The 18-year-old was reportedly banging on a bedroom window before the other teenager took out the gun. It happened around 4:30 a.m.

Police say everyone involved knows each other, so there’s no threat to the public.

