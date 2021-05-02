Advertisement

Some Vermonters receiving land purchase letters in the mail

By Katharine Huntley
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve received mail asking to buy your land or property, you’re not alone, and it’s probably NOT a scam.

The Public Protection Division of the Vermont Attorney General’s office says it’s been receiving inquiries. Officials say as far as they can tell, an out-of-state company is likely collecting values for land.

But they say people should always talk to financial advisors or even an attorney before entering into an agreement like this. In fact, the prices they’re citing, could be outdated.

“Vermonters should be cautious with any unsolicited, any unwanted correspondence they are receiving. That’s true whether it’s a phone call, whether it’s an email, whether it’s a letter. If it’s too good to be true, it probably is,” said Christopher Curtis, the Vermont Public Protection Division Chief in the Attorney General’s office.

Christopher Curtis also advises you check in with older family members and friends so they’re aware. Plus, they can always call the Public Protection Division with questions. Curtis says his office gets 12-15,000 calls each year asking about scams.

If you have a scam question you can visit their website here.

You can also call 800-649-2424.

