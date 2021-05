ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury man faces charges of trafficking Fentanyl. Police say 27-year-old Albert Vieira was arrested in St Johnsbury from an unrelated insident. Sunday morning police say that during the arrest Vieria was found to have 7.3 grams of Fentanyl in his possession. He was cited to appear in court.

