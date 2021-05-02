Top U.S. official delivers Norwich University commencement address

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A new set of Norwich University graduates are entering the military, public service positions, and general workforce.

Saturday, more than 400 civilian students and cadets celebrated commencement and commissioning ceremonies through a combination of virtual and in-person events held campus-wide.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark A. Milley addressed the Class of 2021 in recorded remarks. Milley is the military’s senior-most ranking member and serves as principal adviser to President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and the National Security Council.

“Right now we are in a great power competition with China and Russia, and we need to keep it at competition and avoid great power conflict. Each of you will play an important role in keeping the peace. You can expect to be at the edge many times, to make hard choices with imperfect information. You will have to keep guard up against the enduring nature of evolving security challenges. Each and every one of you are going to be fundamental to our nation’s defense in the years to come, and you are well equipped to meet these challenges,” Milley said.

Graduates include future military officers, law enforcement officers, engineers, nurses, future graduate-degree students, athletic trainers, construction managers, and cyber security workers, among other public-service sectors.

The school commissioned 164 Class of 2021 graduates into the U.S. armed services in a Joint Commissioning Ceremony. Plus, two Air Force ROTC students will commission into the U.S. Space Force later this summer.

