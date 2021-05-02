Advertisement

UVM students organize Survivor Solidarity Walkout

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont students will be organizing a Survivor Solidarity Walkout on Monday.

WCAX reported on Friday about an Instagram post by UVM students about sexual assault that has triggered an outpouring of similar allegations from other students, and a call for change.

The post from a student named Athena outlines what they say happened after they reported a sexual assault on campus and how the administration handled the allegation.

Monday’s walkout is expected to start at noon.

Organizers hope the walkout will show the shift in the conversation at the university surrounding sexual assault.

