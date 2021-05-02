Advertisement

Vermont’s spring turkey hunting season opened Saturday

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s spring turkey hunting season is underway.

The season opened on Saturday and runs through May 31.

Shooting hours are one half hour before sunrise to noon.

Hunters may take two bearded turkeys during the season and use either shotguns or archery equipment Successful hunters are required by law to report their turkey to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department within 48 hours.

Hunters may report online or in-person at a check station.

