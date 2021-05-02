Woman, 22, dies after car hits tree on Vermont road

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. (AP) - Police say a 22-year-old New Hampshire woman died when the car she was driving hit a tree in the Vermont town of Weathersfield.

The crash was reported just after midnight Saturday. Police say a car driven by Tess R. Johnson, of Charlestown, New Hampshire, crashed into the tree on the Weathersfield Center Road. First responders determined Johnson was the only occupant of the vehicle and she was deceased. Police are continuing to investigate the cause and circumstances of the crash.

