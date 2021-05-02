BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A stalled-out front will keep the chance for showers around in southern parts of the region into Monday morning. The front will then lift northward as a warm front on Monday, bringing increasing chances for showers during the day. High temperatures will be cooler...in the 50s. Scattered showers are expected Tuesday, then a cold front will come through Tuesday night with heavier showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

Unsettled weather with the chance for showers will continue during the week, except Thursday. So showers will continue Wednesday, with highs around 60. If you’re trying to find a day to do outdoor tasks, Thursday will be the day to do it. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. We’ll be watching a coastal storm for Friday, which looks like it will stay mainly to the east. Some showers are expected in our region, however.

The weekend is still looking iffy. Some sunshine is expected from time to time, but the chance for showers will still be there. The good news of the gloomy weather is that it’s putting a nice dent in the drought.

