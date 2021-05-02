Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have a pretty decent end to the weekend. Most of the region will have partly sunny skies. A warm front may bring a few afternoon showers near the Massachusetts border. It will be warmer today with highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. The front will then nose into the region on Monday, with a better chance for showers, especially during the afternoon. Highs will hold in the 50s for tomorrow.

An active, unsettled week is on the way. Tuesday will be the warmest day, with highs reaching the upper 60s in spots. Showers will be scattered about during the day, but a cold front will bring a better chance during the afternoon and evening, with possibly a thunderstorm. An upper-level low will keep the chance for showers around on Wednesday.

If you have outdoor plans or need to do yard work, Thursday will be the best day to do that. It will be partly sunny. We’ll be watching a coastal low for Friday. At this point, it looks like it will just brush our region with showers. Saturday will be one of those iffy days, with some sun, but also the chance for showers.

