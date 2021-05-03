Advertisement

24-hour subway service returning to city that never sleeps

Workers disinfect a New York subway as the city prepares to begin the reopening process....
Workers disinfect a New York subway as the city prepares to begin the reopening process. (Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York City’s subway will begin rolling all night again and capacity restrictions for most types of businesses will end statewide in mid-May as COVID-19 infection rates continue to decline.

The Democratic governor made the announcement Monday.

Cuomo announced on April 30, 2020, that the subways would close from 1 to 5 a.m. so trains and stations could be disinfected. The change was also intended to make it easier to remove homeless people from trains where many had been spending the night. The overnight closure was scaled back to 2 to 4 a.m. in February.

