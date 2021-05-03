Advertisement

3 years after murder, Headley murder case still on hold

Leroy Headley-File photo
Leroy Headley-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three years after the murder of Anako “Annette” Lumumba, the trial for accused killer Leroy Headley is still on hold.

Police say Headley fled after shooting his girlfriend in their South Burlington home in May 2018.

He was arrested almost a year later hiding out in his native Jamaica.

The couple shared two children.

Prosecutors say Headley’s case has been sidelined by the pandemic but they plan to be ready to go once jury trials fully resume in Burlington.

