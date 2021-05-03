Advertisement

Americans get the travel bug again

By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With COVID-19 cases down in much of the United States, Americans are traveling again.

People are driving and flying in numbers unheard of since the start of the pandemic.

“As more and more Americans get vaccinated, there’s just a larger consumer confidence in terms of travel and we’re seeing that already,” said Jeanette C. McGee with AAA.

With more of us hitting the roads, gas prices are rising.

Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $2.90.

That’s up a penny from last week.

A year ago, gasoline slumped to $1.78 a gallon.

“It’s still different. We’re still traveling with masks. We’re still traveling with hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, calling ahead to understand if there are restrictions in place,” McGee said.

“But when it comes to the volume of people traveling. That’s definitely going to feel more normal than we have seen in the past year.”

People are taking to the skies, too.

On Sunday, the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.6 million people across U.S. airports.

That’s nearly 10 times higher than a year ago, but still well below pre-pandemic levels.

“If you’re flying, you should not expect an empty plane these days,” according to Brian Kelly, travel expert and founder if The Points Guy.

“The TSA is screening about 65% of passengers from pre-pandemic, which is pretty high considering there’s almost no international flights today.”

The TSA has screened more than a million passengers a day since March 11.

Experts also say guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are making people feel safer while traveling.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police survey the scene of the crime, a home in Colchester (Courtesy Wayne Savage).
Police search for teens involved in shooting
Jacob Goodrich
Manhunt underway in Washington County
FILE
Some Vermonters receiving land purchase letters in the mail
FILE
Woman, 22, dies after car hits tree on Vermont road
Courtesy: Bread and Butter Farm
Animals safe after Shelburne barn fire

Latest News

After protesters broke into the CityPlace property in downtown Burlington over the weekend, the...
CityPlace developer says he will prosecute future trespassers
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, speaks at Guilford Technical...
EPA rule to phase out gases used in refrigerators, coolants
Truck drivers for Shaw’s supermarkets represented by the Teamsters in Maine have gone on...
Shaw’s, Star Market truckers go on strike in New England
statehouse
What’s left on Vt. Legislature’s to-do list before adjournment