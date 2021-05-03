Advertisement

Bernie Sanders, ex-lawmaker Booker attend Kentucky rally

Sanders (D-Vermont) and former Ky. State Representative Charles Booker.
Sanders (D-Vermont) and former Ky. State Representative Charles Booker.(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has spoken at a rally with a former Kentucky state lawmaker who is considering another run for the U.S. Senate.

The “Rally for Kentucky’s Working Class” was held Sunday outside the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville.

Charles Booker is a Democrat whose unabashedly progressive campaign in Kentucky came up just short in last year’s Senate primary.

He is forming an exploratory committee as he weighs a follow-up race in 2022 against Republican incumbent Sen. Rand Paul.

Booker lost in last year’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary to Amy McGrath, who went on to lose to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

