Can businesses demand customers, employees be vaccinated?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 100 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but exactly who they are is a question that many businesses want answered to keep their patrons and employees safe.

Can you legally require a vaccination for somebody to come into your store? Or can you require that your employees get the shot?

Our Darren Perron spoke with constitutional law expert Jared Carter from the Vermont Law School to find out the answers to those questions and more. What the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.