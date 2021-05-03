Advertisement

Can businesses demand customers, employees be vaccinated?

By Darren Perron
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 100 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but exactly who they are is a question that many businesses want answered to keep their patrons and employees safe.

Can you legally require a vaccination for somebody to come into your store? Or can you require that your employees get the shot?

Our Darren Perron spoke with constitutional law expert Jared Carter from the Vermont Law School to find out the answers to those questions and more. What the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police survey the scene of the crime, a home in Colchester (Courtesy Wayne Savage).
Police search for teens involved in shooting
Jacob Goodrich
Manhunt underway in Washington County
FILE
Some Vermonters receiving land purchase letters in the mail
FILE
Woman, 22, dies after car hits tree on Vermont road
Courtesy: Bread and Butter Farm
Animals safe after Shelburne barn fire

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo
Ghislaine Maxwell’s July trial is postponed until the fall
Ingenuity
Star Struck: Big news from Mars, SpaceX
STRUCK
Star Struck: Big news from Mars, SpaceX
cbd
MiVT: RopaNa Wellness