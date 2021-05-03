City to name community center for journalist James Foley

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The city of Rochester, New Hampshire, is naming its community center for freelance journalist James Wright Foley, who was kidnapped and beheaded by Islamic State militants in 2014 while reporting on the conflict in Syria.

The celebration will be livestreamed on May 4 at 5:30 p.m.

The City Council voted April 6 to rename the building to the James W. Foley Memorial Community Center to honor James, who grew up in the area.

Foley’s mother, Diane Foley, said the entire family is deeply honored by the city’s decision to have him remembered in such a meaningful way.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.