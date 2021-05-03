CityPlace developer says he will prosecute future trespassers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A message to protesters from the owner of CityPlace in Burlington after they trespassed on private property in an attempt to start a demonstration similar to the one at Battery Park last summer. Monday, a CityPlace team member put up new “no trespassing” signs on the property.

Developer Don Sinex says protesters damaged the fence along Bank Street this weekend and broke into the property.

The group eventually started a campfire, pitched tents and had a food giveaway Sunday night.

Sinex says he sent his personal security down to the pit to remove the protesters.

He called Burlington Police but they said they couldn’t intervene because it’s private property.

Sinex says there will be consequences for anyone who breaks in again.

“We’ll prosecute them if we’re able to do so for criminal trespass. We’ll remove them forcibly, if necessary, for their own benefit to keep them safe. So, I think they ought to rethink it and take their protest to where protests are better suited which would be in front of City Hall,” Sinex said.

Sinex says to prevent future break-ins, he will reinforce the part of the barrier that protesters damaged.

