Clark takes checkers at Community Bank 150

Fayston native opens 2021 season at Thunder Road with a win
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Competing in front of a mostly-full grandstand for the first time since 2019, Fayston’s Brooks Clark snuck past Trampas Demers with 21 laps to go to take the win at the Community Bank 150, officially opening the 2021 season at Thunder Road.

Demers held on for second while Marvel Graville would claim the final podium spot in the late model division.

In the Tigers, Jayden Perry of Hardwick would claim the victory, with Barre native Jeffrey Martin taking the win in the Street Stocks.

It was the first time in a year and a half that Thunder Road looked and felt somewhat normal, with the track taking advantage of new COVID guidelines to host an unlimited number of fully vaccinated fans along with 300 tickets reserved for unvaccinated patrons. Racing returns to the high banks on May 30th for the 58th running of the Memorial Day Classic.

