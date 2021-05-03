Advertisement

COVID outbreak at New Hampshire nursing home not growing rapidly

Sullivan County Health Care
Sullivan County Health Care(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
UNITY, N.H. (WCAX) - It appears a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Unity, New Hampshire, is not growing dramatically.

Over the weekend, one additional resident at Sullivan County Health Care tested positive for the virus, along with one additional staff member.

That brings the total number of cases there to 16.

At this time, no one has severe symptoms.

Some 92% of the residents have already received the vaccine along with 75% of the staff.

The majority of the cases are among people who have been vaccinated.

This is the second outbreak at the nursing home in the last few months.

