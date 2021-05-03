Drivers to see delays on Route 100 in Stowe/Morristown

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont road crews are out and about working on construction projects across the state.

This week in Stowe/Morristown, drivers can expect delays and intermittent alternating one-way traffic on Route 100.

We’re told the speed limit has also been reduced to 40 miles per hour as crews work on a bridge over Moss Glenn Brook.

Work starts Monday and crews hope to install the bridge and finish up on Friday.

Delays can be expected between 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

