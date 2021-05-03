GMP testing smart panel to give customers more control

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More and more Vermonters are turning to green energy, whether it’s installing solar panels, switching to an electric car or using batteries instead of generators. But is your home’s electrical infrastructure keeping up?

Vermont’s largest utility thinks an integral part of your home’s energy system needs an upgrade, too. Green Mountain Power is launching a pilot project to test the “Span Smart Panel.” It’s a device that would replace a traditional electrical panel and allow the customer and utility more control over the electrical devices in the home, like solar panels, electric cars, battery storage, heat pumps and more.

“Our hope is to continue to see devices like this again deployed in more and more homes across the state of Vermont, just like we’re doing with batteries and storage and solar. Smart panels will be the gateway for electrification here and we’re looking forward to that,” said Josh Castonguay of GMP.

The pilot project starts with 100 people. GMP says it’s choosing a diverse array of participants so they can see if the panel’s cost is worth the benefits to customers.

The goal is to save customers money by managing the flow of power to and from the grid.

