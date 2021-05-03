Advertisement

Shaheen, Hassan support expansion of telehealth services

A bill supported by U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire would expand coverage of telehealth services through Medicare and permanently remove geographic restrictions on them.(KFDA)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bill supported by U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire would expand coverage of telehealth services through Medicare and permanently remove geographic restrictions on them.

The bill also would require a study to learn more about how telehealth has been used during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m glad to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to permanently expand telehealth options and in turn get more patients, especially in rural communities, the care that they are counting on,” Hassan, D-New Hampshire, said in a statement Monday.

The Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies for Health Act would allow health centers and rural health clinics to provide telehealth services, a provision currently in place because of the pandemic, but on a temporary basis. It also would allow for the waiver of telehealth restrictions during public health emergencies.

Hassan and Shaheen joined with U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, a fellow Democrat from Hawaii, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, and others in introducing the bill.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

