Advertisement

Lowe’s to hire more than 50,000 workers

Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and...
Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home improvement giant Lowe’s is planning to add upwards of 50,000 employees to its ranks.

The hardware chain is hosting a National Hiring Day.

The event takes place Tuesday at stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates can put in applications and be interviewed. Some may receive offers on the spot.

Lowe’s is looking for seasonal, part-time and full-time workers.

Spring and summer are typically the busiest seasons for home improvement projects.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police survey the scene of the crime, a home in Colchester (Courtesy Wayne Savage).
Police search for teens involved in shooting
Jacob Goodrich
Manhunt underway in Washington County
FILE
Some Vermonters receiving land purchase letters in the mail
FILE
Woman, 22, dies after car hits tree on Vermont road
Burlington
Group plans housing protest, campout at CityPlace pit

Latest News

Truck drivers for Shaw’s supermarkets represented by the Teamsters in Maine have gone on...
Shaw’s, Star Market truckers go on strike in New England
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th...
Biden hits the road to sell $4T economic plan
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, speaks at Guilford Technical...
EPA rule to phase out gases used in refrigerators, coolants
Rev. William Barber II arrives for the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021 at...
Mourners gather for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.