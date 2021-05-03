Advertisement

Manhunt underway in Washington County

Jacob Goodrich
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Berlin police say they are looking for 37-year-old Jacob Goodrich, on the run possibly in the Wasington County area.

Sunday evening they were called to the Berlin Mall for a suspicious man who was was walking around the parking lot wearing a ski mask and carrying a knife. When officers arrived they say they located Goodrich in his car with a passenger in the front seat. Police say Goodrich, who has an active arrest warrant, appeared to be using heroin right before they arrived.

Police say Goodrich indicated he had a large knife and gave a fake name. The officer then asked Goodrich to step out of his car, he refused and rolled up the windows. The passenger exited, and Goodrich drove away at a high speed.

The passenger, un-named at this time, admitted to the pair using drugs and is cooperating with police. Goodrich is facing a slew of charges.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous with a large knife. Officials are asking for information regarding his location, but they advise people to not approach him.

They say he has what appears to be a black-eye on the left side of his face, and a tattoo between his jaw line and left collarbone and is driving a white older model Toyota Camry with Vermont license plate “GPR729”. The rear windows are tinted.

