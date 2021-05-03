Advertisement

Mother, daughter reunited after COVID keeps them apart for a year

By Joe Carroll
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Karen Zaretzky has been waiting more than a year for the moment she could embrace her mom, Liz McCredie.

“I got her some tulips,” Zaretzky said. “I think it’s going to be great.”

McCredie is a resident of the Terrace, an assisted living home in Woodstock.

The facility has been in lockdown during the pandemic.

Now, if you’re fully vaccinated, you may enter.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Does it feel weird to be inside?

Karen Zaretzky: Yes, I haven’t been this far.

Zaretzky had been visiting her mom through a glass window.

“It’s a blur,” she said.

And then-- the moment.

Karen Zaretzky: I can hug you, I’m in the building, do you see that?

Liz McCredie: You’re in the building and you can hug your mom.

Karen Zaretzky: Lizzie...

Liz McCredie: I’m going to knock you over!

The end of a very long year.

McCredie kept her sanity by taking up a hobby, painting colorful abstracts in those dark times.

“It was a purpose,” she said. “It’s a wonderful thing to do when you’re locked up like we’ve been.”

The facility is far from a prison but the Terrace did follow all the state’s protocols. None of the 39 residents were sickened with COVID.

Joe Carroll: What are your thoughts because you can go out?

Liz McCredie: I’m going to run out the front door with joy!

I profiled McCredie just a few months ago. Zaretzky would meet her in what was called the hut. The structure is gone, but the memories linger.

“Very nerve-wracking,” McCredie said. “Really it’s been very unsettling I would say.”

Painting helped.

“I think it’s turned out to be a positive,” she said.

Susan Scibetta took over as the life enrichment director a week before the lockdown. It’s a year she’s relieved to see end for her and the seniors.

“I think at times, what I’m hearing is just when is it going to be over? When are we able to take off our masks? When is life going to go back to normal?” Scibetta said. “You know what, there’s hope. And for this population, it’s so important.”

The human touch is back at the Terrace.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police survey the scene of the crime, a home in Colchester (Courtesy Wayne Savage).
Police search for teens involved in shooting
Jacob Goodrich
Manhunt underway in Washington County
FILE
Some Vermonters receiving land purchase letters in the mail
FILE
Woman, 22, dies after car hits tree on Vermont road
Courtesy: Bread and Butter Farm
Animals safe after Shelburne barn fire

Latest News

After protesters broke into the CityPlace property in downtown Burlington over the weekend, the...
CityPlace developer says he will prosecute future trespassers
Truck drivers for Shaw’s supermarkets represented by the Teamsters in Maine have gone on...
Shaw’s, Star Market truckers go on strike in New England
statehouse
What’s left on Vt. Legislature’s to-do list before adjournment
money
Community surprises North Country crossing guard with accolades, cash
church
Immigration issue has diocese scrambling to fill priest vacancies in Vermont