New York on the road to reopening from COVID

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York state will begin its major reopening on May 19.

Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the reopening is part of a combined effort between New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

It means there will be no capacity restrictions for most businesses, but six feet of social distancing will still be in effect per CDC guidelines.

Cuomo said interstate cooperation is necessary because of how mobile the population is.

“That’s why it’s important that Westchester has the same rules as New York City, as Nassau or Suffolk. Otherwise, you just shop local, makes no sense. So we worked with New Jersey, New York, other states on a Northeast Coalition. That’s how we closed down. And that’s how we’re going to reopen,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

Other changes announced Monday:

The outdoor food and beverage curfew will be lifted on May 17.

The curfew for indoor food and beverages will be lifted on May 31.

The indoor catered gathering limit will increase to 250 or 500 with testing or a vaccine card starting on May 19.

Residential gathering limits increase to 50 on May 19.

Outdoor large stadium capacity will go to 33% in New York State on May 19.

